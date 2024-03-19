 ICSI CS June 2024 revised timetable released, datesheet here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
ICSI CS June 2024 revised timetable released, datesheet here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 19, 2024 08:23 PM IST

ICSI CS June 2024 revised timetable has been released. Check revised datesheet here.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS June 2024 revised timetable. Candidates who want to check the revised timetable for the Company Secretaries Examination- June 2024 can find it on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The revised timetable has been released for the Executive program (Syllabus 2017, 2022) and Professional program (Syllabus 2017, 2022).

As per the official notice, the ICSI CS examination will begin on June 2 and will end on June 10, 2024. The exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm every day. 15 minutes Extra-Time for reading the Question Paper has been granted to the Examinees from 09:00 AM to 09:15 A.M.

Direct link to download ICSI CS June 2024 revised timetable

ICSI CS June 2024 revised timetable: How to download

To download the revised timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Click on latest updates on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can find ICSI CS June 2024 revised timetable link.
  • Click on the link and the PDF file will open.
  • Check the exam dates and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS June 2024 revised timetable released, datesheet here
Story Saved
