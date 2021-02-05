IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
The Indian Institute of Sciences, Banglore has released the answer keys along with the question papers of the IISc Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) scholarship examination 2020 on its official website.
Candidates can challenge the answer key by sending appropriate representations via email to applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Here’s the direct link to download the Streams-Sa and Streams-SB/SX answer key.
How to download the IISC KVPY answer key 2020:
1.Visit the official website at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ KVPY-2020 Question Paper and Answer keys uploaded’
3.A new page will appear on the display screen
4.On the webpage, click on ‘Streams-Sa’ and ‘Streams-SB/SX’ separately for the specific answer keys
5.Answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen
6.Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.
