IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
competitive exams

IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Sciences, Banglore has released the answer keys along with the question papers of the IISc Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) scholarship examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by sending appropriate representations via email to applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in on or before February 15, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to download the Streams-Sa and Streams-SB/SX answer key.

How to download the IISC KVPY answer key 2020:

1.Visit the official website at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ KVPY-2020 Question Paper and Answer keys uploaded’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on ‘Streams-Sa’ and ‘Streams-SB/SX’ separately for the specific answer keys

5.Answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

6.Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iisc kvpy answer keys indian institute of sciences
app
Close
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
competitive exams

IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCHM JEE 2021.(Screengrab )
NCHM JEE 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NCHM JEE 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 examination online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before May 10, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS annual calendar 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
IBPS annual calendar 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU
IGNOU
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit exam form with late fee extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
competitive exams

UGC NET examination 2021 to be held from May 2: Pokhriyal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET examination 2021 can check the information bulletin which will be available on the agency's official website from Tuesday, February 2, 2021, onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
competitive exams

UP B.Ed JEE 2021 registration to begin on Feb 18, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Once the application process begins, Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Uttar Pradesh, Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s in Education online at lkouniv.ac.in on or before March 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIFT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
NIFT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NIFT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIBE-XV answer key 2021.(HT file)
AIBE-XV answer key 2021.(HT file)
competitive exams

AIBE-XV answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CTET 2020 Date announced(PTI)
CTET 2020 Date announced(PTI)
competitive exams

CTET 2021 held across country with covid-19 precautions: CBSE

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:37 AM IST
  • The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the 14th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 31 at 135 cities across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chikmagalur: An official conduct thermal screening of students as they arrive to appear for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) exams at a center in Chikmagalur, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_25_2021_000013A)(PTI)
Chikmagalur: An official conduct thermal screening of students as they arrive to appear for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) exams at a center in Chikmagalur, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_25_2021_000013A)(PTI)
competitive exams

Over 2 lakh candidates appear for TET in Bengal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Candidates adhered to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance as the (TET) exams were held across West Bengal on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CGL Recruitment 2020
SSC CGL Recruitment 2020
competitive exams

SSC CGL 2020: Application window closing today,apply now at ssc.nic.in

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Staff Selection Commision will on Sunday close the application window for the SSC CGL 2020. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it now at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP