JAM 2024 admit cards today on jam.iitm.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is going to issue admit cards of the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2024 today, January 8. Candidates can download it from the website jam.iitm.ac.in, when it is available. JAM 2024 admit cards releasing today on jam.iitm.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The admission test is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024, and results will be announced on March 22.

JAM is a Computer-Based Test held for seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH). Result of this exam is used for admission to to MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc- MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc- PhD, and MSc- PhD Dual Degree courses.

Around 3,000 seats at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT will be filled through JAM 2024.

Ahead of the exam, IIT Madras has uploaded mock tests to the website which candidates can use in their preparations.

As per the mock test, there are 60 questions carrying 100 marks. The paper is divided into three sections: A, B and C, carrying compulsory questions.

How to download JAM 2024 admit card