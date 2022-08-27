JEE Advanced 2022: Exam tomorrow, check previous years question papers

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will be conducted JEE Advanced 2022 tomorrow, August 28, 2022. The examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the paper exam duration is 3 hours and appearing in both of them is compulsory.

Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates who want to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check and download the previous years question paper that will help them to prepare better. Check simple steps to download the question papers.

Direct link to download question papers

JEE Advanced 2022: How to download previous yes question papers

Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Archive link available on the top of the page.

A new drop down box will come up where candidates can click on question paper link.

Click on the year and the question paper PDF will open.

Check the question paper and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JEE.