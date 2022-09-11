JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer key released, download link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

The organisation has also released the JEE advanced result along with the answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer key direct link to download

JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer key: How to download

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer key link available on home page.

A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Download the file and check the answer key.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional answer key was released on September 3. The objection window was closed on September 4, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE Advanced.