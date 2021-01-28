JEE Main 2021: Application correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday opened the online correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2021.
Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their name, parents' names, address, educational qualifications and photographs.
Direct link for JEE Main image correction.
Direct link for JEE Main application form correction.
How to make corrections:
Visit the official website at jeemin.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Correction JEE (Main) 2021"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
Edit your application form and submit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministries at odds over NEET exam
- Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s proposal raised the hopes of thousands of students who were hoping to get two options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB CBT 3rd phase admit card 2020 to be released today
- The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Wednesday release the admit card for the RRB phase 3 non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains 2021 correction window to open tomorrow, check details
- After the correction window opens, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to make corrections in their application forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JHT final answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can take a print out of the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA January 2021: Notice for Bihar exam centre change released
- According to the notification, candidates appearing for the ICAI CA January 2021 examinations at Central Public School, Jaldhari Chowk, Madhubani, Bihar, will now have to appear for the examinations at Central Public School at Gandhi Chowk, Madhubani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT application correction window 2021 opens, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the NIFT entrance exam 2021 can make corrections in their application forms online at nift.ac.in on or before January 28, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card for PET, PST released, here’s how to download
- Candidates can download the Assam Police SI PET/PST Admit Card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check the UP Legislative Answer Key online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM talks tough on KPSC FDA exam question paper leakage
- The exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was to take place today but ahead of it the city police arrested six people with ₹24 lakh in cash and the question papers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP will provide free coaching for many competitive exams from Basant Panchmi: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains 2021 correction window to begin on Jan 27, check details
- Once the correction window opens, candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to make corrections in their online applications online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No extra chance will be given to Covid affected UPSC candidates: Centre to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI SCO admit card released, here's how to download
- State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday released the admit card for the specialist cadre officers (SCO) at its official website, sbi.co.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox