JEE Main 2021: Subject-wise study plan to ace the exam

JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted by NTA in multiple sessions (February/March/April/May 2021) for admissions in the next academic session. This will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in the first attempt without wasting their whole academic year. Moreover, in the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting the next time. This will, further, reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year. Additionally, if a student misses the examination due to reasons beyond control, then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.

Having said that, Paper 1 of JEE (Main) not only allows students to get admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, but is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

In order to ace JEE (Main), students need an elaborate plan along with an effective strategy. Students need to identify the challenges, be aware of the possible obstacles and the ways and means to overcome them.

The article attempts to answer these queries and enable the student to overcome all such hurdles. Given below is a subject-wise study plan exclusively prepared for students aiming to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 with a high percentile score.

Physics

For a large section of students, Physics is the most fascinating subject. Up to JEE (Main) level, studying Physics is easy but scoring marks in it is not that simple. For this, you have to be fast, accurate and smart. Using discretion and picking up the right questions during the exam is very important and should form a part of your exam strategy.

*Grasping the concepts effectively is the most important aspect of your preparation. Listen to your teacher well, revise your lessons daily after your online classes, go through each derivation, prepare short notes for revision purpose and most importantly memorize the formulae, definitions and processes.

*It is pertinent to add that you should cover the NCERT syllabus and its exemplar completely. Read the theory for at least 4-5 times and thoroughly practice its examples. Solve all the exercise questions with great precision.

*Concepts in Physics by Dr. HC Verma is a great source for strengthening the basics after completing the NCERT book. Beginning with its examples, solve objectives I, II and the theory questions.

*A good study material consisting of actual exam like questions and a well-researched and lucidly written content can help you prepare well for the intended exam.

*Chapters like System of Particles and Rotational Motion, Current Electricity, Electrical Potential and Capacitance, Ray Optics and Units and Measurement etc. are extremely important. On the other hand, Mechanical properties of solids, Magnetism and Matter and Kinetic Theory of Gases etc are the chapters from which fewer questions are asked. By carefully analysing the table given, you can devise a strategy to score high in the exam.





Chemistry

This subject, if studied with a plan, gives rich dividends. For this, a few observations and actionable things need to be looked into:

*Many questions in JEE (Main) paper are straightforward and based only on facts elucidated in the NCERT textbook. So, covering the whole of the NCERT textbook along with NCERT exemplar are a must.

*You can finish your Chemistry paper in the shortest span of time. So, every minute saved would help in finishing the Physics and Mathematics paper.

*There is no point wasting time on books that are too difficult or irrelevant for JEE. There is hardly any need to stuff your brain with a 1000+ page book and not able to recall the relevant facts in the exam.

*A glance at the table depicting the chapter-wise distribution of some of the chapters in Chemistry suggests that Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Bio-molecules, Polymer, Aldehyde Ketone and Carboxylic acids, Equilibrium, Coordinate Compounds etc. constitute the major part of the Chemistry paper. However, fewer questions are asked from Qualitative Analysis, General principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements and Surface Chemistry etc.





Mathematics

Mathematics is the key element of the JEE (Main) exam. Some of the students feel that they are good at Mathematics while some think otherwise. However, with a proper study plan as mentioned below, even an ordinary student can ace the subject.

*Mathematics requires regular practice. So, be regular in your class and listen to your teachers carefully. Revise and practice the lessons taught in the class daily. Supplement it with NCERT textbook and solve all the practice exercises of the NCERT exemplar.

*Understand the derivations deeply. Ask yourself questions like: What is the need for such a formula? What steps or techniques are used to arrive at the conclusions? Where to use this formula? All the rationale behind should be probed into.

*The pattern of solution to a problem must be worked upon. A typical question often requires a combination of various concepts and their intertwining among themselves. Their analysis helps in strengthening the concepts and imbibing the requisite skills.

*During the exam, picking up problems on the basis of easy, medium and difficult and attempting them in this order goes a long way in ensuring success as initial success generates confidence and calms down the mind to think more analytically for the remaining more tricky problems.

*It is further emphasised that at least 20-25 problems must be practised daily to keep oneself in good nick. A single good source containing a larger number of questions is much more effective than to have multiple sources.

*An observation of the table of the distribution of Mathematics chapters shows that chapters like 3-Dimensional Geometry, Applications of Derivatives, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability and Matrices and Determinants constitute a higher number of questions in JEE (Main) exam. Students need to look carefully at the table to observe the trends.

JEE Main: Table to observe trends





Apart from that, previous years’ papers are an excellent source to have a real feel of the exam. You should also solve as many mock tests as possible to assess your level of preparedness. A diligent error analysis can help turn your weaknesses into strengths. A collection of JEE Main papers held last year is easily available on the internet. You can use them as practice mock tests to get a hands on experience.

In the end, we would like to emphasise that ‘self study’ with ‘try but don’t-cry’ is the mantra for the purpose. It is also a fact that there would be immense pressure despite sufficient practice but if you keep your nerve, you would win the race eventually. With a reduction in the number of questions from 30 to 25 including 5 numerical value answer type questions, you will get more time per question. Moreover, no special strategy is needed for these 5 numerical value questions for this pattern is already there in JEE (Advanced) and for practice, you can take up questions from JEE (Advanced) sources as well.

(Author Ajay Kumar Sharma is National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited. Views expressed here are personal.)