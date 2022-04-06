JEE Main 2022 application form correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction widow of JEE Main 2022 application form for the first (April) session. Candidates can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in to edit the particulars.

The correction window will be available up to 9 pm on April 8.

The NTA had earlier said there will be no correction window for the April session, the agency has now decided to give candidates a window to edit the details submitted by them. This is the last chance for the students to ensure correct information has been given in the application form.

JEE Main 2022 correction window

JEE Main 2022 session 1 is scheduled for April 21 to May 4 and the last date to apply for the test was April 5 (9:50).

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 08 April 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM,” the NTA said.

For further clarification related to JEE Main 2022, candidates can contact the agency at 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.