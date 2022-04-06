Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2022 application form correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in
competitive exams

JEE Main 2022 application form correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Candidates can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in to edit the particulars on the JEE Main 2022 session 1 application form. 
JEE Main 2022 session 1 correction window opens(JEE Main 2022 official website)
JEE Main 2022 session 1 correction window opens(JEE Main 2022 official website)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 07:38 PM IST
Copy Link
Edited by Bishal Kalita , New Delhi

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction widow of JEE Main 2022 application form for the first (April) session. Candidates can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in to edit the particulars. 

The correction window will be available up to 9 pm on April 8. 

The NTA had earlier said there will be no correction window for the April session, the agency has now decided to give candidates a window to edit the details submitted by them. This is the last chance for the students to ensure correct information has been given in the application form. 

JEE Main 2022 correction window

JEE Main 2022 session 1 is scheduled for April 21 to May 4 and the last date to apply for the test was April 5 (9:50).

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 08 April 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM,” the NTA said. 

For further clarification related to JEE Main 2022, candidates can contact the agency at 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains education news
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out