JEE Main 2022 June 24 paper 1, 2nd shift analysis based on students' feedback

JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for BE and BTech aspirants (paper 1) in 2nd shift started from 3 pm. JEE Main Paper-1 had a total of 90* questions, for a total of 300 marks. Most of the questions in the JEE Main paper were from chapters of Class XI & XII of CBSE board.

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 24th June,2022 (Afternoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderately Tough. Weightage was given to chapters of Conic Sections, Vectors & 3D Geometry. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was also tricky as per students.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from almost all chapters with few fact-based questions from Semiconductors. Chapters like Magnetism, Kinematics, Heat & Thermodynamics had good questions. Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. It was a balanced section.

Chemistry – Easy level. Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage as compared to Organic & Physical Chemistry. Overall this section was Easy.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Maths was toughest while Physics & Chemistry were reported easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

Author Ramesh Batlish is Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.