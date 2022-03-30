JEE Main 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for JEE Main 2022 on March 31, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) can apply online through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process was started on March 9, 2022. The link to apply will remain active till 11.30 pm tomorrow.

Only one Application Form is to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session will not be accepted at any cost. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

JEE Main 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022. The intimation of city will be available on first week of April and admit card will be available on second week of April 2022.