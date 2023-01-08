JEE Main 2023: On MP's plea to relax eligibility, here's what Edu Minister said

JEE Main 2023: Union Education Minister Dhramendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the request for one-time relaxation of eligibility criteria of JEE Main and Advanced exams “has been sent to the concern department for necessary action”.

He was responding to letters sent by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram.

“Thank you for your letter dated 2nd December, 2022 and 15th December 2022, regarding one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023. The matter has been sent to the concern department for necessary action,” Pradhan said in his reply to Chidambaram.

The Education Minister @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia has responded to my letter requesting immediate relaxation in the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023. I hope the Govt will look into the requests and concerns of aggrieved students. https://t.co/yEvp5BktLU pic.twitter.com/ZbLGPovOTP — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) January 7, 2023

The Congress MP had written to the Education Minister to relax eligibility criteria of JEE Main & Advanced as an one time measure as candidates faced several issues during last year's JEE Mains and Advanced exams.

“Both the sessions of the JEE Main exam 2022 held in June-July, and the JEE Advanced exam 2022 held in August were marred with a multitude of technical glitches. Several students were unable to sit for the exam as their examination centre got changed at the last moment, without prior intimation via SMS or email. Several candidates also experienced discrepancies in their response sheet, as well as errors in their result,” Chidambaram had said in his December 15 letter to Pradhan.

This was the last attempt for students who graduated Class 12 in 2020 and for those who graduated in 2021, JEE Advanced 2022 was their last attempt at the IIT entrance test and therefore, the eligibility criteria to appear in these tests should be relaxed as an one-time measure, the Congress MP had said in his letter.

As per this year's rules, candidates who have passed Class 12 in 2021, 22 or are appearing for it in 2023 can take JEE Main 2023. While there is no age limit to appear in JEE Main 2023, candidates might need to fulfill age criterion set by institutions for admitting students.

In addition, NTA has also brought back the 75% marks rule for Engineering admissions after qualifying in JEE Main.

Candidates need to score at least 75% marks (65% for SC, ST) in their Class 12 final examination, in addition to qualifying in JEE Main, for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and all other Centrally Funded Technological Institutions (CFTIs).

This rule was removed from JEE Main 2020, 21 and 22, considering the COVID-19 pandemic. Only requirements for JEE Main based Engineering admission at government colleges were an all India rank in the entrance test and a Class 12 pass certificate.