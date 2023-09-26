National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 in two sessions and application forms of the exam will be issued in due course of time on jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2024: Documents required to apply for the exam

The first session of the examination is scheduled for January 24 to February 1, 2024 while the second session will take place between April 1 and 15, 2024. The test will be in computer based mode.

Ahead of applying for JEE Main 2024, candidates should keep the required documents ready. As per last year's information, these are the documents required to apply for JEE Main:

Scanned image of candidates' photograph (save a copy for future uses after uploading it along with the application.)

Scanned image of signature. (save a copy for future uses.)

Scanned image of PwD certificate, if applicable.

Category certificate, if applicable.

While uploading documents, keep the following points in mind:

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears. The photo should be taken against a white background.

Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format only and clearly visible.

The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb.

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb and clearly visible.

The size of the scanned copy of the category and/or PwD certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.) should be in pdf between 50kb to 300kb and clearly visible.

If it is found at any time that the candidate has used/uploaded the photograph, signature, and certificate(s) of someone else or has tampered his/her admit card/result/scorecard, these acts will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) Practices.

(The above details are based on JEE Main 2023 information bulletin. Changes, if any, will be mentioned in the next year's information bulletin.)

