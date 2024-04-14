 JEE Main 2024 paper 1 answer key objection window closes today, result by this date | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
JEE Main 2024 paper 1 answer key objection window closes today, result by this date

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2024 09:28 AM IST

JEE Main 2024: To raise objections to the JEE Main answer key, candidates need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 for each question.

JEE Main 2024: The window to raise objections to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 paper 1 closes today, April 14. Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key can do it using the link provided on jeemain.nta.ac.in. The window will close at 11 am. To raise objections to the JEE Main answer key, candidates need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of 200 for each question.

JEE Main 2024 paper 1 answer key objection window closes today (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot of information bulletin)
JEE Main 2024 paper 1 answer key objection window closes today (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot of information bulletin)

The answer key of JEE Main session 2 BE/BTech (paper 1) examination was released with questions and candidates' recorded responses on April 12. The answer key of the paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) is awaited.

“If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” the NTA said.

As mentioned on the information bulletin, JEE Main session 2 result is likely to be declared on April 25.

After reviewing the candidates' feedback, the NTA will prepare the final answer key and use it to announce the results.

Along with JEE Main session 2 results, the agency will also release the all India rank list. In the case of those who have taken both sessions of the JEE Main, the best out of the two scores will be considered for the AIR list.

For further clarification related to JEE Main 2024, candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in, it added.

JEE Main official website link

The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2024 session 2 on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 for paper 1 at exam centres located in 319 cities in India and abroad.

Exam and College Guide
