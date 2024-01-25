JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Analysis: Architecture, Planning exams easy to moderate, say students

The JEE (Main) 2024 Paper- 2 for those aspiring for BArch/BPlanning was held on January 24 in the afternoon shift. The reporting time for students was 1:30 pm, and the exam started at 3 pm. JEE Main 2024 paper 1 admit card live updates. JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Analysis: Architecture, Planning exams easy to moderate(HT FIle)

Immediate Reactions from Students about Paper 2

The Paper -2 (BArch Paper) of JEE (Main) was different from Paper-2 of B Planning in Part- III. However, Mathematics & Aptitude sections were common.

The full marks of the JEE Main Paper-2 for both BArch and B Planning were 400, respectively.

Overall, the papers were of easy to moderate level as per students.

QUICK ANALYSIS of Both Paper 2A & 2B as per student Feedback:

Analysis of BArch Paper(2A):

Part-I- Mathematics had a total of 30 questions. Section-I had 20 multiple-choice questions with single correct answers, and section-II had 10 numerical-based questions, out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for both multiple-choice questions and numerical-based questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted.

(* 5 out of 10 Numerical based questions in Mathematics had to be attempted)

Part-II- The Aptitude Section had a total of 50 questions – there were 50 multiple choice questions with single correct answers. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The total marks for this section were 200.

Part III- Drawing Section had 2 questions, each worth 50 marks. The total marks for this section were 100.

The level of difficulty of JEE Main Paper-2 (B Arch) was Easy to Moderate as per feedback from students.

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Few Students reported that numerical-based section had few lengthy questions involving calculations. Questions were asked from almost all chapters like Quadratic Equations, Progression & Series, Inverse Trigonometric Equations, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Probability, Permutation & Combination, Matrices, Determinants, 3D Geometry, Vectors, Limits & Continuity, Definite Integrals, Differential Equations. Less weightage was given to coordinate geometry with questions asked from Straight Lines. Few questions in MCQs were reported as lengthy but easy.

Aptitude – Easy to Moderate level. Questions were mostly based on 3-dimensional figures; questions were asked from architecture aptitude, monumental details, with some logic-based questions. This section was also reported as easy to moderate.

Drawing– Easy level. One question involved copying a picture from the screen as per own perception in black and white. The second question involved two options, out of which one was to be attempted.

Analysis of BPlanning Paper (2B):

Part-I- Mathematics had a total of 30 questions. Section-I had 20 multiple-choice questions with single correct answers, and section-II had 10 numerical-based questions, out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for both multiple-choice questions and numerical-based questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

(* 5 out of 10 Numerical based questions in Mathematics had to be attempted)

Part-II- The Aptitude Section had a total of 50 questions – there were 50 multiple-choice questions with single correct answers. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The total marks for this section were 200.

Part-III- The Planning Section had a total of 25 questions – There were 25 multiple-choice questions with single correct answers. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The total marks for this section were 100.

The level of difficulty of JEE Main Paper-2 (B.Planning) was easy to moderate as per feedback from students.

Mathematics – Same as mentioned in the BArch paper.

Aptitude – Same as mentioned in the B Arch paper.

Planning – Easy level. A few questions were asked from National Commission, Town Planning, Planning based questions, and General Knowledge asking names of Architects of some important monuments.

No errors were reported in the question papers.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is head-FIITJEE Noida. Views are personal)