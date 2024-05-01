National Testing Agency, NTA will close the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Paper 2 answer key objection window on May 1, 2024. The link to raise objection for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) will deactivate at 11 pm today. Candidates can find the link to raise objections on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Paper 2 answer key objection window closes today, link here

As per the official notice, the answer key was released on April 30 and the objection window closes today. Interested candidates can submit the challenges to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: How to raise objection

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on answer key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and click on the question you rant to raise objection for.

Support the objection with correct answers.

Once done, make the payment of processing fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 01 May 2024 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Main.