JEE Main April 2021 correction window last date extended

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the last date for JEE Main April 2021 correction window till April 7, 2021. Candidates who want to make the changes in Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main application form can do it till 11.50 pm on Wednesday through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to modify the details in the application form was till April 4, 2021. As per the official notice, the date has been extended after receiving requests from numerous candidates. All the candidates who have filled up the application form can update the particulars including session, category, subject, fees and others till today.

Along with the correction window, the last date of payment has also been extended from April 5 to April 7, 2021. The admit card will be released by the Agency soon on the official site.

The Joint Entrance examination for April session will be conducted on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2021 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and for May session the examination would be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021.



