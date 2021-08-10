Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Exam 2021: NTA extends Session 4 registration date, notice here
JEE Main Exam 2021: NTA extends Session 4 registration date, notice here

JEE Main Exam 2021 registration date for session 4 has been extended. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:35 AM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for JEE Main Exam 2021 for Session 4. The last date to register has been extended till August 11, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date for payment of application fees is till August 11.

The dates have been extended in view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support the Agency decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from JEE Main exam. The candidates who are interested to appear in Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) may appear for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session - 4, as per the official notice.

The examination will be conducted on August 26, 27, 21 and on September 1 and 2, 2021. The candidates who have applied earlier for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session - 4 need not apply again for the same paper. However, they can modify their particulars (Category, Subject, etc.), as required by them during this period i.e. from August 9 to 11. The correction window will close on August 11.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. The Paper1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

