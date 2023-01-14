Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Exam 2023: Last date today to make corrections, direct link here

JEE Main Exam 2023: Last date today to make corrections, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 14, 2023 08:06 AM IST

JEE Main Exam 2023 correction window will close today, January 14, 2023. Candidates can make changes through the official link given below.

JEE Main Exam 2023: Last date today to make corrections, direct link here
JEE Main Exam 2023: Last date today to make corrections, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the correction window for JEE Main Exam 2023 on January 14, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE Main 2023 Session 1. The correction link will remain active till 11.50 pm. No corrections after the said timing will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Direct link to make corrections in JEE Main Exam 2023 application form

JEE Main Exam 2023: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Exam 2023 correction link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Make changes in the application form and make payment.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains education
jee mains education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out