JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA score here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, October 5 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main 2021 B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) exams.



The agency had conducted the JEE Main Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning exams in two sessions in CBT mode on February 23 (Session 1) and September 2, 2021 (Session 4).



Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in. (For candidates who appeared in both Sessions (Session-1 and Session-4), their best of the two scores have been accounted for.)

Direct Link to check JEE Main Paper 2 Result/NTA score 2021

The exam was conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

NTA has also released list of candidates who have received 100 NTA Score in JEE (Main) - 2021 examination in B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B). The agency has also released list of state wise toppers in the two exams.

B Anantha Krishnan from Tamil Nadu, Noha Samuel from Jammu And Kashmir and Josyula Venkata Aditya Of Telangana have received 100 NTA score in the B.Arch (Paper 2A) exams.

Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra and Ishwar B Balappanawar of Karnataka have received 100 NTA score in B.Plan (Paper-2B).