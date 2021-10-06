Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA score here
competitive exams

JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA score here

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, October 5 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main 2021 B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) exams. 

The agency had conducted the JEE Main Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning exams in two sessions in CBT mode on February 23 (Session 1) and September 2, 2021 (Session 4). 

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in. (For candidates who appeared in both Sessions (Session-1 and Session-4), their best of the two scores have been accounted for.)

Direct Link to check JEE Main Paper 2 Result/NTA score 2021 

The exam was conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

NTA has also released list of candidates who have received 100 NTA Score in JEE (Main) - 2021 examination in B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B). The agency has also released list of state wise toppers in the two exams.

B Anantha Krishnan from Tamil Nadu, Noha Samuel from Jammu And Kashmir and Josyula Venkata Aditya Of Telangana have received 100 NTA score in the B.Arch (Paper 2A) exams.

Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra and Ishwar B Balappanawar of Karnataka have received 100 NTA score in B.Plan (Paper-2B).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains result nta score jee main topper + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out