JEE main result 2021: List of websites to check NTA score, cut-off, rank
- JEE main result will be released today, if the registration schedule of JEE advanced is not pushed further. In order to check the engineering entrance exam result, candidates have to login to the official website and result portal of the national testing agency.
JEE main result will be released today, if the registration schedule of JEE advanced is not pushed further. In order to check the engineering entrance exam result, candidates have to login to the official website and result portal of the national testing agency.
Given below are the list of NTA portals where students can login and check the JEE main result 2021 and related updates:
- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
- nta.nic.in
- Ntaresults.nic.in
In order to check the result, students have to first select the latest session, the fourth session of the exam. Students need their application number and date of birth to check the result.
JEE main result, NTA score card will also be available on DigiLocker.
JEE Mains Result: How to download NTA marksheet from Digilocker
- Click on Digilocker link
- Enter your name as per Aadhaar card
- Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card
- Specify your gender
- Enter your mobile number
- Set a 6 digit security PIN
- Enter your email ID
- Enter your Aadhaar number
- Submit the details
- Set a username
- After the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your application number to get access to your board exam documents.