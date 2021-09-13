JEE main result 2021: List of websites to check NTA score, cut-off, rank

JEE main result will be released today, if the registration schedule of JEE advanced is not pushed further. In order to check the engineering entrance exam result, candidates have to login to the official website and result portal of the national testing agency.

Given below are the list of NTA portals where students can login and check the JEE main result 2021 and related updates:

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

nta.nic.in

Ntaresults.nic.in

In order to check the result, students have to first select the latest session, the fourth session of the exam. Students need their application number and date of birth to check the result.

JEE main result, NTA score card will also be available on DigiLocker.

JEE Mains Result: How to download NTA marksheet from Digilocker

Click on Digilocker link

Enter your name as per Aadhaar card

Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Specify your gender

Enter your mobile number

Set a 6 digit security PIN

Enter your email ID

Enter your Aadhaar number

Submit the details

Set a username

After the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your application number to get access to your board exam documents.

