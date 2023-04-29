National Testing Agency, NTA has announced JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023. The result link to check scores is available on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Result 2023 Live Updates JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Declared: How to check NTA JEE scores(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Candidates will need their application number, date of birth and some other details to check the scores. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Declared: How to check NTA JEE scores

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2 link available on the official website.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your results will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTA has also released the scores and rank of B.E./B.Tech of JEE (Main) – 2023 for all candidates who appeared in Session 1 as well as in Session 2 for JEE (Main) – 2023. The All India Rank list and All India category rank lists have also been released.

Further, the agency will send the copy of Final Scorecard of JEE (Main) – 2023 to the registered email address of the candidates.

JEE Session 2 exam was conducted by NTA on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21, 2023. The final provisional answer key was released on April 24, 2023.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.