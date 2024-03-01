 JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2 registration process ends tomorrow | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2 registration process ends tomorrow; apply link here

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2 registration process ends tomorrow; apply link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 01, 2024 05:59 PM IST

NTA to Close JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 registration tomorrow

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2 tomorrow, March 2. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 registration deadline tomorrow

The City intimation slip will be released by the third week of March 2024, and the admit card will be available for download three days before the actual date of examination. The examination will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024. The results of the JEE Main 2024 session two will be announced on April 25.

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2 applictaion fee: The application fee for Paper 1 or Paper 2 is Rs1000 for general male candidates and 800 for general female candidates for centres in India. The fee for Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) category male candidates is 900, and for female candidates is 800. SC/ST/PwD male and female category candidates' application fees are 500 for centres in India.

JEE Mains 2024 exam session two direct link 

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link on the home page.

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

