JEE Mains Session 2 Final Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Mains Session 2 Final Answer Key 2022 on August 7, 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination final answer has been released for Paper 1. Candidates can check and download the answer key through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Session 2 examination was conducted on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. More than 6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this time. The provisional answer key was released on August 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

JEE Mains Session 2 Final Answer Key 2022 direct link

JEE Mains Session 2 Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Session 2 Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Mains result will be announced shortly. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE.