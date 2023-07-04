Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released JEECUP 2023 Exam dates. Candidates who have registered themselves for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can check the official notice on JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2023 Exam dates: UPJEE exam begins July 26, admit card releasing on July 16(Thinkstock/ Representative image)

As per the official notice, the UPJEE examination will be conducted on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website on July 16, 2023.

JEECUP 2023: How to download admit card

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

