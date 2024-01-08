JEECUP 2024: UP Polytechnic registration begins; link to apply

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened the application portal of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic. Candidates can now visit the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in and fill out their forms. The last date to apply for the examination is February 29. JEECUP 2024: UP Polytechnic registration begins (jeecup.admissions.nic.in, screenshot)

JEECUP will conduct the UP Polytechnic entrance examination from march 16 to 22. As per the information bulletin, admit cards will be out on March 10. In admit cards, candidates can check more details such as exam date and paper timings, exam centre and city, etc.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This is a state level exam for admission to polytechnic courses offered by government and private institutes of Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP 2024: How to apply

Visit the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the application link and click on fresh candidate registration.

Complete the registration process.

Log in and submit your form.

Pay the exam fee, andsubmit documents.

When done, save the confirmation page and logout.

Direct link

As per the schedule, the answer key will be released on March 27 and the objection window will close on March 30. After that, theresults of the entrance examination will be announced on April 8.

For more details, candidates can check the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.