Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEECUP answer key 2022 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
competitive exams

JEECUP answer key 2022 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

  •  Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2022) answer key released.
JEECUP answer key 2022 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP answer key 2022 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Published on Jul 03, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination council has released the answer key for UP Joint Entrance Examination. Candidates who took the examination can check the UP JEECUP result on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UPJEE 2022 exam was held between June 27 and June 30, 2022.

Direct link to check JEECUP answer key

JEECUP answer key 2022: How to check

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Question and Answer Challenge Online Examination UPJEE-2022”

Login using roll number and date of birth

The JEECUP answer key will appear on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh answer key
uttar pradesh answer key
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out