Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JIPMAT 2021 registration date extended, check revised schedule here
JIPMAT 2021 registration date extended, check revised schedule here
JIPMAT 2021 registration date extended, check revised schedule here
competitive exams

JIPMAT 2021 registration date extended, check revised schedule here

JIPMAT 2021 registration date has been extended till June 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:42 PM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for JIPMAT 2021. The registration date for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test has been extended till June 30, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can now apply online through the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The last date has been extended after Agency received requests from students and the hardships faced by them due to the COVID19 epidemic, as per the official notice. Candidates can check the revised schedule of JIPMAT 2021 in the table given below.

JIPMAT 2021: Revised Schedule

Submission of online applicationJune 1 to June 30, 2021 
Correction window opens July 5 to July 10, 2021

The submission of online application forms shall be accepted till 5 pm and the submission of fee upto 11.50 pm. Also, the corrections s in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 5 pm and submission of Additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11.50 pm on the last date.

Candidates belonging to General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS as per Central List will have to pay 2000/- as application fees, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) /PwD category and transgender will have to pay 1000/- as application fees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency coronavirus covid19 joint admission test education + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.