JIPMAT Admit Card 2025 out at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 22, 2025 05:04 PM IST

JIPMAT Admit Card 2025 has been released. The download link is given here. 

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the JIPMAT Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

JIPMAT Admit Card 2025 out at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/, download link here

The computer-based test will be held on April 26, 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift—from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The paper comprises multiple-choice questions on quantitative aptitude, data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal ability, and reading comprehension. Each question will carry 4 marks, and for each correct answer, the candidate will get 4 marks, and 1 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Direct link to download JIPMAT Admit Card 2025 

JIPMAT Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates are required to download their admit card for JIPMAT 2025 using their application number and date of birth.

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

2. Click on JIPMAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is an Examination for Admission to IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the 2025-26 Academic Session. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of JIPMAT.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JIPMAT Admit Card 2025 out at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/, download link here
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
