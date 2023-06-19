Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC admit card for the June 25 exam releasing shortly at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC admit card for the June 25 exam releasing shortly at jkpsc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2023 12:26 PM IST

JKPSC will release the hall tickets for the written examination scheduled for June 25 shortly at jkpsc.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will release the hall tickets for the June 25 examination shortly. Candidates who will appear for the examination scheduled on June 25 can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in, once released.

The commission will conduct the written examination for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Medical Officer Unani, Medical Officer Homeopathy, and Medical Officer Ayurvedic on June 25.

“19/06/2023 Admit Cards for the written test scheduled on 25.06.2023 shall be available shortly”, reads the official website.

JKPSC admit card: Know how to download hall ticket for June 25 exam

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Next, click on the hall ticket link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take the print for future reference.

