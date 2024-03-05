 JKPSC CCE Mains 2023 registration begins; apply till March 10 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC CCE Mains 2023 registration begins; apply till March 10

JKPSC CCE Mains 2023 registration begins; apply till March 10

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2024 12:58 PM IST

JKPSC invites online applications for CCE Mains 2023, last date March 10. Exam scheduled from March 26 to April 3, 2024.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2023 (CCE Mains 2023). The last date to apply is March 10. Candidates who have qualified for the Main exam can apply online through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC invites applications for CCE Mains 2023, last date March 10(Getty Images)
JKPSC invites applications for CCE Mains 2023, last date March 10(Getty Images)

The CCE Main examination 2023 dates have been scheduled for March 26, 2024, to April 3, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule here.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The recruitment drive intends to fill 75 positions, comprising 25 in the J&K Administrative Service Junior Scale, 25 in the J&K Accounts (G) Service, and 25 in the J&K Police (G) Service.

Applictaion fee: The application fee for candidates in the general category is 1000, while candidates in the reserved category must pay 500.

JKPSC CCE Main exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JKPSC CCE Main 2023 registration link

Login and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On