JKPSC CCE Mains 2023 registration begins; apply till March 10
JKPSC invites online applications for CCE Mains 2023, last date March 10. Exam scheduled from March 26 to April 3, 2024.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2023 (CCE Mains 2023). The last date to apply is March 10. Candidates who have qualified for the Main exam can apply online through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.
The CCE Main examination 2023 dates have been scheduled for March 26, 2024, to April 3, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule here.
The recruitment drive intends to fill 75 positions, comprising 25 in the J&K Administrative Service Junior Scale, 25 in the J&K Accounts (G) Service, and 25 in the J&K Police (G) Service.
Applictaion fee: The application fee for candidates in the general category is ₹1000, while candidates in the reserved category must pay ₹500.
JKPSC CCE Main exam 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JKPSC CCE Main 2023 registration link
Login and proceed with the application process
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required details
Pay the application fee
Take a printout for future reference