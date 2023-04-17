JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 registration begins at jkpsc.nic.in, get link and know how to apply
JKPSC invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) have begun online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Interested candidates can apply at jkpsc.nic.in till May 19.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies. The maximum age of the candidates should be 32 years. The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for the general category and ₹500 for the reserved category.
JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Register and fill outthe applictaion form
Upload all the required documents and submit the form
Take the print for reference.