JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 registration begins at jkpsc.nic.in, get link and know how to apply

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) have begun online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Interested candidates can apply at jkpsc.nic.in till May 19. JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 registration begins at jkpsc.nic.in

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies. The maximum age of the candidates should be 32 years. The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for the general category and ₹500 for the reserved category.

Here's the direct link to apply

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and fill outthe applictaion form

Upload all the required documents and submit the form

Take the print for reference.