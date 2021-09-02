JNUEE 2021 application form correction window opens at NTA portal

The national testing agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE-2021). Candidates who have registered for the exam between July 27 and August 31, can edit their application forms now.

JNUEE 2021 application form correction portal

“Candidates are now being given an opportunity to carry out corrections, if any in the details filled in by them while applying, through the online correction window/s,” the NTA has said.

The correction in application forms can be done through online mode only. The last date for submission of the application form is September 3. The correction window will close at 11.50 pm on the last date.

“Candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. Candidates may take note of the above and act accordingly,” the NTA has informed candidates.

JNUEE 2021: Know to make corrections in the application form

• Go to https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in, www.nta.ac.in

• Login to access the application form

• Make the necessary correction

• Save and submit the application form

• Close the portal