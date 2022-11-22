JNUEE 2022: Correction window opens, here’s how to make changes

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the JNUEE 2022 correction window on November 22, 2022. Candidates who have filled up the application form can make changes in it through the official site of JNUEE at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to make changes in the application form is till November 24, 2022. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections Online only, latest by November 24, 2022 (upto 11:50 p.m.). Further candidates are requested are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

JNUEE 2022: How to make corrections

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JNUEE at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Click on JNUEE 2022 application form and login to the account.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Your application correction has been done.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here

