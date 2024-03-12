JPSC CCE Prelims admit card 2024 out on jpsc.gov.in; steps to download

JPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) released admit cards for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (JPSC CCE Prelims Examination 2024) on Tuesday. Those who will appear in the state services examination of Jharkhand can go to the commission's website, jpsc.gov.in, to download their admit cards. The direct link and steps to download the JPSC Prelims hall tickets, along with exam-day guidelines, have been provided below. JPSC CCE Prelims admit card 2024 out on jpsc.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

JPSC CCE Prelims admit card link

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The JPSC Prelims exam will be held on March 17. The exam will be completed in two shifts – in the first shift, candidates will appear for the General Studies paper 1 exam from 10 am to 12 pm. The General Studies paper 2 exam is scheduled for the second shift between 2 pm and 4 pm.

The board has shared three helpline numbers – 9431301419, 9431301636 and 8956622450 – which candidates can contact if they face any difficulties while downloading the admit cards. The helpline numbers will remain operational up to March 16, from 11 am to 5 pm and only on working days.

Prior to hall tickets, JPSC had released exam city information slips of the CCE Prelims examination.

JPSC Prelims exam day instrucions:

A. On the exam day, bring the following documents:

Admit card (printout of all pages and preferably in colour, on an A4 paper). Four self-attested photographs which are in colour and same as the one uploaded with the admit card. A valid photo ID card.

B. After downloading the admit card, go through the instructions given on it and follow it on the exam day.

C. Before answering the questions, carefully read the points mentioned on the OMR sheets. Bring your own blue or black ballpoint pen and use it to fill the OMR sheets. Do not scribble on the OMR sheets or write anything other than what has been asked.

D. Mobile phones, other electronic gadgets, bags, books, food items, paper, valuables and any kind of items are banned inside the premises.

E. Reach the exam venue at least one hour prior to the commencement of the examination, JPSC said in the notice.