Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: Objection window date extended till Dec 6

Karnataka Examinations Authority has extended the Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 objection window date. The objection window will remain opened till December 6, 2022. Candidates can check the official update on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET entrance test for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses was conducted on November 19 and 20, 2022. The Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2022 answer key was released on December 1, 2022. Candidates can now raise objections till December 6, 2022 through these simple steps given below.

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

Go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Go to the admissions section and open the PG CET 2022 link.

Now, open the link to check answer keys.

Login with your CET number and date of birth.

View the answer key and follow the given steps to raise objections.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.