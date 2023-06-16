Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KCET 2023 final answer keys released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, get link

KCET 2023 final answer keys released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2023 03:43 PM IST

KCET 2023 Physics, Chemistry, and Maths final answer key released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA released the final answer keys for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Maths. Candidates who took the examination can check the KCET 2023 final answer keys through the official websites at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2023 final answer keys for Biology

KCET 2023 final answer keys for Mathematics

KCET 2023 final answer keys for chemistry

KCET 2023 final answer keys for physics

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA declared KCET 2023 Result on June 15, 2023.

KCET 2023 Result: How to check

To check the final answer keys candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer keys

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

