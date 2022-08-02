KCET Counselling 2022: Document verification postponed, upload Class 12th marks

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the start date of document verification for the purpose of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (known as UGCET or KCET) 2022. Previously, KCET document verification was scheduled to begin on August 5. New dates for the same will be announced later, a notification on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea reads.

KCET ranks are based on both entrance test and Class 12 board exam results. KEA had opened a portal after CBSE Class 12 results where candidates were asked to submit their board exam marks.

On July 30, after announcing KCET results, KEA had reopened the portal and asked candidates who missed the chance earlier to enter their board exam marks. Rankings of such candidates will be available after August 3, it said.

KCET marks entry link

KCET counselling includes several steps. After verification of documents, candidates will be asked to fill choices of their streams and colleges, after which seat allotment results will be published.

Selected candidates will then have to self-report for admission at allotted colleges. More details on the counselling-related events are awaited.

