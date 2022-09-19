Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment List out at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link

KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment List out at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link

Published on Sep 19, 2022 11:59 AM IST

CEE Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 trial allotment list.

ByHT Education Desk

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 trial allotment list. Candidates can check list on the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

“The Centralised Trial Allotment as part of Centralised Allotment Process (CAP2022) for Engineering and Architecture Courses-2022 is published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in”, reads the official notifiaction.

The option to submit and rearrange options online will be available till September 20 at 10 am.

Notification here

Here's the direct link to check the Trial Allotment list

KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment List: How To Check

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘KEAM 2022 - Candidate Portal’

Click on the trail allotment list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print out for future reference.

Monday, September 19, 2022
