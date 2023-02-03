Kerala KMAT 2023 admit card out at cee.kerala.gov.in, download here

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has issued the admit card for Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)-MBA 2023 today, February 3. Candidates can download the KMAT 2023 admit card from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download the KMAT 2023 admit card with their application number and password.

The KMAT 2023 examination will be conducted on February 19, 2023.

Direct link to download admit card

KMAT 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the Kerala KMAT 2023 official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the Kerala KMAT 2023 admit card link available on the homepage.

Login using the application number, password and access code.

The KMAT hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the KMAT admit card PDF and print a copy for further reference.