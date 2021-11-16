Kerala: KPSC Psychiatric Social Worker exam on Jan 5; 1,304 candidates to appear

The exam for recruitment to Psychiatric Social Worker position in the health services department will be held on January 5, the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) said on Tuesday. “Candidates can submit their confirmation for writing this examination through one time registration profile from 16.11.2021 to 05.12.2021,” the Commission has said and has added that candidates who successfully submit their confirmation on or before December 5 can download the admission tickets through their One Time Registration Profile in the website www.keralapsc.gov.in from December 21.

As per the data available on the official website of the Commission, a total of 1,304 candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

The exam would carry a total of 100 marks and questions will be based on education qualification. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 15 minutes and it will be OMR or online based.

“Admission ticket will not be generated for candidates who fail to submit their confirmation for this post on or before 05.12.2021 and their application for the post mentioned in this programme will be summarily rejected,” KPSC has informed candidates.

After the completion of the exam, the Commission will release theprovisional answer key on its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC.