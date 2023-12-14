Kerala NMMS answer key 2023 out on nmmse.kerala.gov.in, raise objections till December 20

Kerala Government has published preliminary answer key of the National Means cum Merit Scholarship state-level examination (Kerala NMMSE 2023). Candidates can visit nmmse.kerala.gov.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in to download it. Kerala NMMS answer key 2023 released on nmmse.kerala.gov.in(Screenshot of official website)

Answer keys of both Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) sections have been published. Check it below

Kerala NMMS answer key 2023: MAT

Kerala NMMS answer key 2023: SAT

Candidates who have objections to these answer keys have been asked to submit their feedback. The application format is available on the official website.

Feedback forms can be submitted in person or by post to the Secretary, Pareeksha Bhavan, Poojapura, Thiruvananthapuram-12 on or before 5 pm on December 12.

Candidates have been asked to send their objections in the prescribed format, along with the complaint and supporting documents.

“Complaints received late and not in prescribed format will not be entertained under any circumstances. The format sheet for sending complaints can contain only one subject complaint. Separate format sheets should be used for different subjects,” the notice reads.