Kerala SET admit card 2025 for January exam released, direct link here

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) January 2025 admit card. Candidates can download it from lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan25/. The direct link and other details are given below. Kerala SET admit card 2025 for January exam released(Official website, screenshot)

To download the Kerala SET admit card, candidates need to use their registration ID or registered mobile number along with the site access key sent to the registered number. There is also an option to recover the lost site access key on the login window.

Kerala SET admit card 2025 download link

For any held regarding the admit card, candidates can contact 9400923669 or 8547522369.

The exam will be held on February 2, 2025.

How to download Kerala SET admit card 2025

Go to the official website, lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan25/ Open the admit card download link Enter your registration ID or registered mobile number along with the site access key. Submit and download the admit card.

Candidates should ensure that their personal details such as name, photo, signature, etc. have been printed correctly. If there is any error, they should call the helpline number and report it.

The admit card will also contain guidelines for the exam day.

Kerala SET has two papers.

The first paper is common for all candidates and consists of two parts. The first part (part A) is General Knowledge and the second part (part B) is Aptitude in Teaching.

The second paper is based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the postgraduate (PG) level.

There will be 31 subjects for paper II.

The duration of Kerala SET will be 120 minutes for each paper.

For more information about the examination, candidates can check the official website.