Kerala TET 2021 registration date extended, check new date here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has extended the registration date for Kerala TET 2021. The last date to register online for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is till May 23, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can now apply online through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier the last date to apply was till May 6, 2021, and the last date of fee payment was May 7, 2021. The date of examination and admit card releasing date has not been announced by the Bhavan yet.

The selection process comprises of written examination. The Kerala TET examination comprises four categories for different classes. Each category is different from the other. The examination comprises 150 questions of 1 mark each for all categories. The exam duration is for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The minimum qualifying marks of the KTET exam are 60 percent for the General category and 55 percent for reserved categories.

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is ₹500/- if belonging to the General/OBC category and ₹250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Kerala TET.





