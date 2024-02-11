 KMAT 2024 Session 1 applictaion process ends tomorrow | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
KMAT 2024 Session 1 applictaion process ends tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 11, 2024 06:15 PM IST

CEE Kerala to close KMAT 2024 Session 1 registration on Feb 12.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala, will close the KMAT 2024 Session 1 registration period on February 12. Candidates who have not applied yet for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test can do it through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

CEE Kerala will close KMAT 2024 Session 1 registration on Feb 12

KMAT 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 1000 for general category candidates. For SC /ST candidates, the application fee is 750.

KMAT 2024 age limit: There is no age limit

KMAT 2024 educational qualification: Candidate should have completed the Bachelor's Degree of a minimum of three years' duration in the field of Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management or equivalent to satisfy the eligibility criteria for the examinations.

KMAT 2024 direct link 

KMAT 2024 Session 1: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the KMAT 2024 Session 1 registration link on the home page.

Register and proceed with the application

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
