KSET 2025 registrations delayed, application window to open on September 1

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has rescheduled the registration process for Karnataka State Eligibility Test or KSET 2025. As per the official website, registrations will now begin from September 1, 2025 on website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KSET 2025, application window will open on September 1, 2025, KEA official website informed.

Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the exam will be able to submit their applications from 11 AM onwards on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Earlier, the registrations were scheduled from September 28, 2025 as per the KSET 2025 notification dated August 22, 2025.

Candidates will be able to apply till September 18, 2025, and the last date for payment of fee is September 19, 2025.

The hall ticket is scheduled be released on October 24, and the examination will be conducted on November 2, 2025.

Examination Fee:

The category-wise application fee for KSET 2025 is as follows:

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIB and other state candidates: ₹ 1000. Cat 1, SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates: ₹ 700.

Candidates can pay the examination fee through online mode.

KSET 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for KSET 2025:

1. Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for KSET 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to register yourself.

4. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

5. Review the application form, and submit it.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of KEA.