Last date to apply for WBJEE 2024 extended, submit forms till February 5

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has extended the deadline for applying for the WBJEE 2024 examination. Candidates can apply for the examination up to February 5 on wbjeeb.nic.in. Previously, the deadline was January 31. WBJEE 2024 last date to apply extended (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Per the revised schedule, the application form correction window will open from February 7 to 9, 2024.

Admit cards for WBJEE 2024 will be released on April 18, and it will be available for download up to 2 pm on the exam day, April 28.

The examination will take place in two shifts. In the first shift, the Mathematics or paper 1 examination will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and in the second shift, the Physics and Chemistry examination will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The result date of WBJEE 2024 will be announced later, the board said.

The application fee of WBJEE 2024 is Rs. 500 for General Male candidates and ₹400 for General Female and all Male candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW catefgories. The application fee is ₹ ₹300 for all Female candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBCB/EWS/TFW and Third Gender categories.

WBJEE is held for admission to Engineering, Teahnology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses at participating institutions of West Bengal. WBJEEB also conducts the common counselling process for admission.

For Engineering courses, in addition to WBJEE, the board also considers JEE Main results for admissions.

For architecture courses, candidates need to pass the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning).