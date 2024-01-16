MAH CET 2024 LLB 5-year application process begins on Jan 18, check brochure here

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET CELL) Maharashtra has released the LLB 5 Years CET 2024 Information Brochure today, January 16. As per the information brochure, the application process will commence on January 18 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 18. MAH CET 2024 LLB 5-year application process begins on Jan 18(HT file)

The online MAH-LL.B 5-YEAR CET 2024 examination will be conducted on May 5, 2024.

MAHCET 2024 LLB 5 year applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates.

The CET fee is ₹800 for the candidates belonging to backward class categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC] categories belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid caste certificate and having valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to 31 March 2025 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, OBC & SBC Candidates. CET Fees for Orphan & Transgender candidates are ₹800.

MAH-LL.B. 5 Year CET- 2024 will be conducted in the selected Cities in Maharashtra and Outside Maharashtra State.

MAHCET 2024 LLB 5-year examination pattern: There is No Negative Marking. The duration of the examination is 2 hours. The question paper will be in English and Marathi. Candidates can practice for the online CET by using the mock test link that will be provided.