Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022: Revised hall ticket & exam schedule released
competitive exams

Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022: Revised hall ticket & exam schedule released

Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022 revised hall ticket and exam schedule has been released. Candidates can check the new dates below. 
Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022: Revised hall ticket &amp; exam schedule released
Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022: Revised hall ticket & exam schedule released
Published on Jul 23, 2022 10:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022 revised hall tickets and exam schedule. The dates for release of hall tickets and conduct of various Common Entrance Test is given on the notice available on MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, MHT-CET-2022 PCM group hall ticket will release on July 26, 2022 and PCB group hall ticket will release on August 2, 2022. MAH-M.Arch-CET-2022 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on July 23, 2022. MAH-B.Planning-CET-2022 and MAH-MCA-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on July 25, 2022. MAH-B.HMCT-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on August 11 and MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on August 13, 2022.

The examination will be conducted from August 2 to August 25, 2022 for all the mentioned courses. MHT CET PCM group exam will be conducted from August 5 to August 11 and PCB group will be conducted from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

Other exams like MAH-M.Arch-CET-2022 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2022 will be conducted on August 2, MAH-B.Planning-CET-2022 will be conducted on August 4, MAH-MCA-CET-2022 will be conducted on August 4 and 5, 2022, MAH-B.HMCT-CET-2022 will be conducted on August 21 and MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2022 will be conducted from August 23 to August 25, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mht cet maharashtra cet education + 1 more
mht cet maharashtra cet education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out