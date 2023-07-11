Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MGKVP entrance exam 2023: Admit card released for UG and PG exams at mgkvp.ac.in

MGKVP entrance exam 2023: Admit card released for UG and PG exams at mgkvp.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 07:05 PM IST

The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP) has released the UG and PG entrance exam admit card. Candidates can download hall tickets from the official website.

The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP) has released the UG and PG entrance examination admit cards today, July 11. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of mgkvp.ac.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets through their username and password.

MGKVP entrance exam 2023: Admit card released for UG and PG exams at mgkvp.ac.in
MGKVP entrance exam 2023: Admit card released for UG and PG exams at mgkvp.ac.in

Direct link to download admit card

The MGKVP entrance test 2023–24 will be held from July 15–July 19, 2023, in three shifts—the first shift from 8–10 PM, the second shift from 12–2 PM, and the third shift from 3–5 PM—for a variety of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs. The MGKVP entrance examination will be given offline. For all UG and PG exams, a total of two hours is allotted.

MGKVP entrance exam 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at mgkvp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Admission” tab

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in details

The admit card for MGKVP 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and print the admit card for further reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out