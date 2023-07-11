The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP) has released the UG and PG entrance examination admit cards today, July 11. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of mgkvp.ac.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets through their username and password. MGKVP entrance exam 2023: Admit card released for UG and PG exams at mgkvp.ac.in

Direct link to download admit card

The MGKVP entrance test 2023–24 will be held from July 15–July 19, 2023, in three shifts—the first shift from 8–10 PM, the second shift from 12–2 PM, and the third shift from 3–5 PM—for a variety of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs. The MGKVP entrance examination will be given offline. For all UG and PG exams, a total of two hours is allotted.

MGKVP entrance exam 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at mgkvp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Admission” tab

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in details

The admit card for MGKVP 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and print the admit card for further reference.