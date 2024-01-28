MH SET 2024 registration process ends on January 31, apply link here

Savitribai Phule Pune University will end the application process for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2024 registration window on January 31. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in. Last day to apply for MH SET 2024 on January 31

However, the deadline for applying is February 7 with a late fee. The application correction window will be active from February 8 to February 10. The MH SET admit card will be released on March 28.

Savitribai Phule Pune University will conduct the 39th SET examination on April 7, 2024.

MH SET 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹800 for the open category. For the reserved category, the applictaion fee is ₹650.

MH SET 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in

Click ‘Apply here for SET Exam 7 April 2024 on the homepage.’

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the application form with the required details.

Upload the required documents and pay the fees.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.

The M-SET will be conducted at the Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Panjim (Goa), Ratnagiri &Parbhani.